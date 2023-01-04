The community COVID-19 test site on North 16th Avenue in Yakima will close on Jan. 28.
The test site is a partnership involving Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, the University of Washington, the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health. It first opened in October 2020 and has since administered over 136,000 COVID-19 tests, according to a news release from Memorial.
The test site first opened on State Fair Park grounds before moving to the Yakima Valley College campus. It moved to its final location at 1211 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima near the movie theater in late August. At its peak, the site tested more than 800 people in one day.
Demand for COVID-19 testing has dropped to less than 100 weekly tests, the release said.
Michael Vachon, a test site supervisor, said having a dedicated COVID-19 testing site kept people from going to busy hospitals in search of tests.
“COVID-19 testing was an important strategy during the pandemic,” said Vachon. “We learned that low-barrier/no cost testing works. Community testing as a public health strategy kept people from flooding clinics and the hospital for tests that are easily administered, with results available directly to the patient as quickly as the next day. Knowing your COVID-19 status meant people knew when to isolate and slow the spread.”
At-home COVID-19 tests are still available for free from federal, state and local programs and can be ordered at www.sayyescovidhometest.org and www.special.usps.com/testkits. The Yakima Health District keeps a list on its website of places to get a COVID-19 test.
