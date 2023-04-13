A Community Action Day focusing on crime prevention and neighborhood cleanup is planned for next week at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Yakima.
During the event, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, representatives of law enforcement, the city of Yakima, local schools and community organizations will address the importance of vandalism abatement and its role in preventing crime. The school is at 1114 W. Pierce St.
Free hamburgers, drinks and snacks will be served, and free resources from local community organizations will be available. Free cans of paint and painting supplies will be distributed to paint over graffiti and other vandalism.
For more information contact Tony Doan at 509-576-6524 or email tony.doan@yakimawa.gov.
Community Action Day is funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. Previous events were held last summer at Garfield Elementary School and last October at Washington Middle School.
