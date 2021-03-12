A longtime Yakima resident with experience in marketing and several community organizations has announced her intent to run for the District 4 seat of the Yakima City Council.
Janice Deccio will run for the position being vacated by Council member Kay Funk, who has said she does not plan to run for reelection. Tony Sandoval announced in February he also plans to run for the District 4 seat.
Council terms are four years, and three council seats are up this year. Brad Hill, who represents District 6, does not plan to run again. Jason White, who represents District 2, hasn’t attended council meetings since June 2020. His seat is also up.
The filing period for local office is May 17-21. The primary is in August with the general election in November.
Deccio has lived in Yakima’s District 4 since her family moved from Seattle in 1961, she said in a news release. She has been the communications coordinator at Catholic Charities since 2015.
“As a lifelong resident of this beautiful city, I want to see it thrive and live up to the great potential that it has," said Deccio, who is also the former marketing director for Yakima Regional Medical Center, Comprehensive Health and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
“I am most interested in working together with individuals and groups to address some of the most pressing issues we face here. This includes aiming for affordable housing, suppressing crime, and providing safe infrastructure," she said.
Also an editor and art director for several national agricultural trade magazines for Columbia Publishing, Deccio has been involved with several community organizations. She has also been involved in various committees addressing healthcare delivery and gang crime in Yakima, according to her news release.
