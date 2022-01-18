Yakima County Commissioners said they are still discussing how a new state law governing the composition of health boards will be implemented locally.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said the county commission hopes to have legal questions answered in time to meet the July 1 deadline spelled out by the new law.
“It is our intent to have the new board in place, whatever that may look like, by July 1,” he said Monday.
The new law intends to keep politics out of public health decisions and policy making. It establishes criteria for selecting non-elected health board members and requires an equal number of elected and non-elected members on such boards.
For example, the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health is comprised of the three county commissioners, two elected members from city councils and two non-elected community members — both physicians.
Under its current composition, the health board would need to add three more community members — for a total of five — to equal the number of elected members. That would result in a 10-member board.
In the past, commissioners have talked about limiting elected membership to only commissioners and selecting three non-elected members, resulting in a six-member board.
Late last year Spokane County Commissioners reduced the size of its health board from 12 to eight by cutting five members representing Spokane and Spokane Valley.
The new law was heavily discussed during last week’s health board meeting without any definitive answer on whether Yakima County Commissioners could reduce its number of elected members.
Yakima Health District attorney James Elliott said there’s a chance Spokane’s move could face a legal challenge.
There's been much disagreement among health board members here over Gov. Jay Inslee's proclamations and mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members appear equally divisive over how a new board should look under the new law.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney on Monday said she’s received varying legal opinions from attorneys. McKinney said the Washington State Association of Counties and the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have been providing updates.
“The pace at which the board is restructured according to legislation will continue to be cautiously and thoughtfully guided by the vital input from the organizations mentioned,” she said.
At the health board meeting, Elliott focused on the health board’s current composition and the process of recruiting new board members under the new law.
The health board would select which applicants would advance to county commissioners for final selection, he said.
Elliott also said the health board would need at least 60 days to advertise the new board positions, interview candidates and advance finalists to the county commissioners.
The new law also requires the health board to seek a representative from the Yakama Nation to serve on the board. That member would be appointed by the American Indian Health Commission.
At the meeting, Commissioner Ron Anderson was selected chairman of the health board and Yakima City Council member Patricia Beyers was selected vice chair. Those positions will be decided again when a new board is formed, Elliott said.
A resolution approved by commissioners a year ago establishing term limits and giving commissioners more power on the health board has yet to be implemented, pending the new state law.
