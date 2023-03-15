A proposal to put a Lower Yakima Valley public hospital district before voters had its first public hearing Tuesday, with Yakima County commissioners bringing up the subject of taxes.
Toppenish-area residents began to explore the formation of a hospital district after the closure of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center in December. Supporters say it is a way to give residents more of a voice in health care decisions, and provide funding for needed health care services.
Now, county commissioners have to decide on the district’s boundaries and number of district commissioners before voting. The measure will go through two more public hearings this month.
During the first hearing, a handful of community members including Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OB-GYN in Toppenish who has led the efforts to establish the public hospital district, spoke in support of the ballot measure.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney pointed out the number of taxable parcels inside the proposed district area could yield no more than $2.5 million worth of income for the district, which can tax up to 75 cents per $1,000 of property valuation. She asked if the number would be enough to establish care in the Lower Valley.
While the hospital district idea started with maternity services, it has evolved to focus on more general care. The Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, which worked to get the public hospital proposition before the county commissioners, is working on a Lower Valley health needs assessment.
Loehr said the results of this assessment will help inform what type of care the district will focus on and what funds will be needed.
“In the beginning of this process, we were only thinking about maternity services, that $2.5 million would be enough to fund all of the nursing expenses for a maternity unit … I am looking for transparency from other health care organizations to find out what their costs are.”
Loehr said she has been in touch with hospital districts in Kittitas County and San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 3, which became the newest hospital district in the state in 2018.
Over the next two weeks, the county commissioners will decide on a border for the district. Under state law, commissioners can only remove areas from the district, not add them.
The proposed border encompasses all of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County and most of the small towns, cities and unincorporated communities in the Lower Valley with the exception of Sunnyside and Grandview.
If the proposed district makes it to the ballot, voters will first decide whether to establish the district. The next step is to elect hospital district commissioners.
Commissioners would decide on a tax rate to put before voters. If approved by residents, the Lower Valley hospital district would not be able to start collecting taxes until 2024.
The Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts’ website says hospital districts usually get about 2-3% of their total revenue from taxes.
Reilly Bealer, a member of the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, said that in an area like the one covered by the proposed district, the majority of the district’s revenue would be generated by Medicaid reimbursement.
Bealer said the workgroup has been in talks with state Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, about presenting legislation that could help rural health care organizations get favorable reimbursement rates.
A Senate bill to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for Astria Toppenish Hospital recently passed and is being considered by the House.
McKinney made it clear that voting for a hospital district could raise property taxes for residents in the Lower Valley.
“I think it’s very important for voters to understand that this would absolutely be an additional tax and would increase your property taxes,” McKinney said. “I want to make it very clear that the county commissioners are not in any way voting to increase property taxes. It would be up to the voters within these districts to determine if they want to create the district, in which case they are voting to tax themselves.”
