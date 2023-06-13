Yakima County Commissioners have denied a controversial request by the town of Naches to bring 23 acres of agricultural land into its urban growth area for future annexation and residential development.
Commissioners denied the request in a 2-1 vote during Tuesday’s regular business meeting. Commissioners Amanda McKinney and Kyle Curtis voted against the request while Commissioner LaDon Linde voted in favor.
McKinney and Curtis agreed that there was enough land already within the town’s urban growth area to support future residential growth.
Their decision mirrored the state Department of Commerce’s recommendation that the request be denied. Commerce said amendments to UGAs are to be conducted on a countywide cycle and that the preservation of agricultural land must be considered, which is part of the state Urban Growth Act’s mission.
Fear of a possible high-density development on agricultural land outside of the town’s UGA sparked controversy among residents who wanted to retain a small-town atmosphere and a few landowners who said they’d like to develop their property that is already within the urban growth area.
UGAs are established to designate enough land outside cities and towns to accommodate projected growth for 20 years and are typically evaluated on a cycle. The next evaluation period in Yakima County will begin in 2025 and conclude in the summer of 2026.
Town Administrator Jeff Ranger requested an emergency amendment to the UGA, citing a need for more residential development. He proposed bringing 23 acres on the east end of town on the south side of Old Naches Highway along Kel Lowry Road.
Some residents questioned the move, asserting Ranger, also a developer, may have interest in a project on that land. In recent years, Ranger developed 61 residential lots for houses and duplexes on the west side of town.
Ranger had said he would have no interest in any development of the land so long as he remained town administrator, a position he’s held since 2001.
John Diener, owner of the property, said he had no development plans with Ranger.
McKinney said she saw no issues with how the town’s administrator handled the proposal.
“I believe they have followed the process and acted in good faith,” she said.
However, there are other opportunities for the city to accommodate future growth without moving more land into the UGA, she said.
Naches already has 95 vacant acres within the town and another 72 acres in its UGA, enough for 54 years of growth.
Ranger had said not all of that is conducive to growth with much of it in the floodplain.
County planners last month provided information about available land within the town and the UGA with timelines on when some of those properties could be subdivided for residential development.
McKinney said that allows for a more natural growth pattern in a rural area rather than high-density developments, which many residents oppose.
“There are many opportunities for homes to be built within the city limits,” McKinney said.
