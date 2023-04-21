Public comments are being accepted through May 20 on a construction permit for the Goose Prairie solar project in Yakima County.
The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council conditionally approved the permit, which is needed for construction to begin, at its Wednesday, April 19 meeting. It was requested by project developer Brookfield Renewable of New York.
If no substantive issues are raised regarding the stormwater drainage permit during the 30-day public comment period, which began April 20, the permit will be issued, EFSEC site specialist Sara Randolf said.
Goose Prairie is an 80-megawatt project which was approved in December 2021 by Gov. Jay Inslee after being reviewed and recommended by EFSEC. It will be built on 625 acres near State Route 24, Den Beste Road and Desmarais Road, about 8 miles east of Moxee.
The state-approved site certification agreement for the project was transferred in April 2022 from Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables to Brookfield Renewables.
The stormwater permit provides coverage for industrial activities involved in the construction of the solar facility, Randolf reported. About 28 acres will be disturbed for construction of the solar energy facility, with all discharges and runoff to the ground.
“This is a fairly standard action for a permit using already established permit conditions,” said Kathleen Drew, chair of the EFSEC council.
Details regarding the permit may be viewed at the EFSEC website (efsec.wa.gov) by clicking the “Energy Facilities” tab on the home page and scrolling down to “Goose Prairie Solar.”
Comments regarding the permit may be made at comments.efsec.wa.gov, via email at comments@efsec.wa.gov, or by mail to EFSEC, 621 Woodland Square Loop, P.O. Box 43172, Lacey, WA 98503-3172.
In January, an initial site restoration plan, which details how the land will be returned to agricultural use when a solar project’s useful life ends, was approved for the Goose Prairie project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.