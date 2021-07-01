State officials are seeking public comments on a planned solar energy farm east of Moxee.
The state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council announced last week that Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewable’s Goose Prairie solar project will not have a significant negative effect on the environment, as the company will take steps to reduce potential problems and comply with all regulations.
The next step is to accept public comments on the proposed solar energy project that would be built on 625 acres about 8 miles east of Moxee. The comment period expires July 8.
People can leave comments at https://comments.efsec.wa.gov/PublicComments/CommentForm/0637600878357709596.
The project is named as a tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and environmental champion William O. Douglas, a Yakima resident who had a summer home at Goose Prairie, which is 43 miles northwest of Yakima.
OneEnergy’s plans call for building an 80-megawatt solar energy collection system with battery storage.
Brian Bjornson, OneEnergy’s manager of project development, said work is expected to begin on the Goose Prairie project around May 2022. It will deliver power through the Bonneville Power Administration’s lines at the site.
The company earlier had received a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to develop a 2.99-megawatt solar energy farm at the West Sunnyside Business Park — formerly a feedlot owned by the Monson Family.
OneEnergy also received a five-year option in 2019 from the city of Sunnyside for 80 acres of land in the park. The company earlier said it would sell the energy created there to Pacificorp, Pacific Power’s parent company.
Bjornson said that project is still in development, and is unrelated to the Goose Prairie project.