The newly discovered comet Neowise is providing an early morning show in the low northeast sky.
These photos were taken by Troy Carpenter, the administrator of the Goldendale Observatory, with a telephoto camera. He said the comet is visible with the naked eye for those who don’t mind waking up two hours before sunrise.
The comet has become circumpolar at this latitude, meaning it never sets. It is moving deeper into the evening sky throughout July, and enters Ursa Major on Friday, home of the Big Dipper. It is already appearing below the Big Dipper after sunset, Carpenter said.
NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.
It is the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter century. Its proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail.
Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles across. Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.
The comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. Its closest approach to Earth occurs on July 23 at a distance of 64 million miles.
While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are helpful to see the long tail, according to NASA.
The Goldendale Observatory remains closed under the governor’s coronavirus Safe Start guidelines. For schedule updates, go to GoldendaleObservatory.com or https://parks.state.wa.us/512/Goldendale-Observatory.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.