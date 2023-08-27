Columbia Valley Fruit, a fruit packing company based in the Yakima Valley, is laying off workers in Union Gap.
The company is required to give notice through the state Employment Security Department. The closure will affect 131 positions beginning Sep. 28, according to the notice. Columbia Valley Fruit has an 80,000-square-foot packing facility in Union Gap, according to the company’s website.
“Staff from the local rapid response team and WorkSource center will perform outreach to employees of the organization to ease the transition,” the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification statement said.
Columbia Valley Fruit did not respond to requests for comment.
Columbia Valley Fruit stores, packs and ships apples for more than 50 growers in Central Washington, according to its website. The company began operation in 1988.
