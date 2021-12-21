A collision on I-82 eastbound just before Exit 36 at Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap is causing backups and delays, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT reported one lane as fully blocked and the other partially blocked in the report sent just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Limited traffic is getting past slowly on the shoulder.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
