A Wapato man died in a car crash Monday morning, the Washington State Patrol reports.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of West First Avenue and Highway 97 inside Wapato city limits, according to a news release from the WSP.
Troopers said Antonio C. Macias, 68, was headed westbound on West First Avenue when the 2000 Acura TL sedan he was driving failed to yield for the traffic signal. The Acura crashed into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jaime A. Aguayo, 22, of Toppenish which was headed north on Highway 97, troopers said.
Macias was pronounced dead at the scene. Aguayo was not injured, according to the news release. Troopers said Macias was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed, and it is unknown if intoxicants were a factor.