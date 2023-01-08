A collision on Interstate 82 eastbound Sunday morning could cause delays for drivers near Granger in the Lower Yakima Valley.
As of 10:45 a.m., a collision was fully blocking the eastbound lanes at exit 58 in Granger, with traffic being diverted onto exit 58, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway to traffic. A detour is available via local routes. Drivers should expect extended backups and added travel time, WSDOT said.
