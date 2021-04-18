See yourself or someone you know?

If you recognize yourself or others in photos that are part of the Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor collection at Washington State University, Lipi Turner-Rahman wants to hear from you.

Email her at ilipi@wsu.edu and she will detail what information she would like and how to provide it.

Those without computers or email, or who would rather talk to her directly should call her office at 509-335-4849.

The physical collection is housed in Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections at Holland and Terrell Libraries, Washington State University, Pullman. To view the collection during COVID-19, people should call and set up an appointment.

To donate toward digitization and related costs for preserving the collection and completing its narrative, visit https://bit.ly/2W54UzA and click on the Irwin Nash Yakima Valley Photographs Development Fund.