Adam Moore was an attorney who wielded both a keen intellect and an approachable attitude in Yakima County’s courtrooms for nearly a half-century, his colleagues recalled.
“We used to say if he could have put a piece of straw in his mouth, he would have done it,” said Jeff Sullivan, a former Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney who faced Moore in court on many occasions. “But the court wouldn’t allow it, so he would chew on a pen.”
Moore, a former prosecutor and longtime defense attorney who won numerous awards for his contributions to the legal community, died Feb. 10. He was 76.
He was one of the best attorneys in Yakima, if not the best, Sullivan said — and one of the finest in the state. In his 45 years practicing law, Moore handled several high-profile cases and gained a reputation among colleagues for the intellectual rigor he brought to his work, as well as remaining approachable to jury panels pulled from the rural Yakima Valley.
“It is an unusual combination,” said Robin Emmans, who started working with Moore as a temporary secretary and became a lawyer in his firm.
Born in Wisconsin, John Adams (Adam) Moore graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1969 and came to Yakima to start his law career.
“I would have had no problem getting a job in Wisconsin with so many lawyers (in the family),” Moore said in a 2016 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “But I wanted to — what does Sinatra say? — I wanted to do it my way.”
His first job was as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the county. He left the prosecutor’s office after working on the case against a man charged with murdering Washington State Patrol Trooper Charles Frank Noble.
Moore, in the 2016 interview, said he was upset that the prosecutor at the time took the case from him and didn’t aggressively seek a first-degree murder charge.
Moore went into private practice as a defense attorney, with clients ranging from a Yakima police officer who shot a man during a gunfight to a double homicide suspect featured in Ann Rule’s book “A Fever in the Heart.”
“He was a trial lawyer’s trial lawyer,” said Bill Pickett, former president of the Washington State Bar Association. “He spent a lifetime in that arena and did amazing work for more people than we could ever count.”
Moore, Pickett said, was a firm believer in the rule of law, even when it wasn’t a popular position.
Sullivan and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said as a trial lawyer, Moore would meticulously prepare his cases and was ready to blow holes in the prosecution’s case during cross examinations.
“If the expert witness wasn’t able to hold his own, he made it clear that there were holes,” Sullivan said. “It was our job that if we presented a witness to make sure he could hold up under examination.”
Brusic, who prosecuted a teenager Moore represented in a homicide case, said Moore made him and other prosecutors better because they had to be prepared if they were going to face him in court.
Emmans, who with Ulvar Klein worked with Moore and took over Moore’s practice when he retired in 2016, said Moore stressed the importance of preparing cases.
“Good scholarship was vital to him,” Emmans recalled. “When he wrote something, or I wrote something, we were using sound logic and it was based on the law.”
But that intellect was also matched with a persona that allowed him to easily relate to people, particularly those who were called to sit on juries.
“He had a country-style methodology to connect with the jury and make them feel comfortable with what he was persuading them,” Brusic said.
But relating to others also extended to his legal adversaries, Emmans and Sullivan said. While Moore would zealously defend his client in court, he maintained respectful relationships with many of the attorneys he faced, they said.
“It never stopped us from having a friendly relationship,” Sullivan said.
Pickett said Moore’s legacy was in the attorneys he counseled and mentored through his career.
Emmans counts herself as one of those. Fresh out of law school, Emmans said she took temporary clerical jobs and, after working on an assignment at Moore’s office, he took her on full-time as an assistant and eventually an attorney.
“The way he trained me and the work he did was his legacy,” Emmans said.