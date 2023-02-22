The above-normal temperatures and relatively mild weather the Yakima Valley enjoyed last weekend have been blown away by a wintery cold front which has passed through the Pacific Northwest.
Strong winds, a dusting of snow and temperatures falling as low as 10 degrees are expected in the next few days in Yakima, according to the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office.
High temperatures of 60 degrees were reported Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19 and 20, at the Yakima Air Terminal, but Wednesday’s high was expected to be half of that, with the weather service predicting 30 degrees. Northeast winds of 16-21 mph were predicted, with gusts up to 33 mph in Yakima.
More cloudy and blustery weather was expected the rest of the week, with low temperatures ranging from 10 degrees to the low teens through Friday night, the weather service reported. Winds were expected to remain strong through Thursday before calming a bit on Friday at the Yakima airport.
Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 30s and mid 40s by the weekend with sunny conditions throughout the Yakima Valley. A chance of snow returns to the area by Monday, the weather service reported.
Unlike other parts of the state, which received significant snowfall as a cold front passed through on Tuesday, Yakima received only a dusting, the weather service reported. Ellensburg received a bit more snow overnight Tuesday, with up to an inch reported by the weather service.
Temperatures are predicted to drop into the single digits in Ellensburg on Thursday night before sunny conditions and slightly warmer weather return for the weekend, the weather service predicts.
The Lower Yakima Valley faced even stronger wind gusts, with winds in Sunnyside topping 40 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service reported. State Route 241 closed Wednesday near Sunnyside because of crashes and spinouts, the state Department of Transportation said.
Mostly cloudy and blustery conditions were predicted for Sunnyside on Thursday, with a high of 26 degrees and wind chill values as low as minus 6 degrees as northeast winds of 23-26 mph are expected. As in other locations, relief from the clouds, wind and low temperatures is expected by the weekend, the weather service said.
