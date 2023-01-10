A cold weather relief drive for those experiencing homelessness is planned Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
The drive is organized by the Homeless Network of Yakima County and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Needed items include coats, gloves, socks and hand/foot warmers. They can be dropped off:
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wray's Marketfresh IGA at Chalet Place, 5606 Summitview Ave.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. downtown.
Items also can be ordered on Amazon through a Homeless Network link.
Collected items will be distributed to those without shelter by local outreach workers.
Go to www.HomelessNetworkYC.org to learn more.
