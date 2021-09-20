Unseasonably cold weather and a little more rain aided efforts Sunday on the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches.
Temperatures in the 40s and 50s were recorded, along with a light coating of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet on Sunday, according to a report from the fire incident command team. Rainfall of 0.02 inches was observed early Sunday morning. Fire activity has been minimal because of the weather.
Monday was the first day of a drying trend which is expected to persist through the week, with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s.
The lightning-caused fire, first spotted Aug. 4, is at 104,853 acres. It is 31% contained, with 500 people assigned.
Evacuation notices remained the same on Monday. Closures of public land in the fire area remain in effect.
