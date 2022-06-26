June is a busy time of year for those in the Yakima Valley’s cherry industry, as pickers and packers work almost round the clock to bring in the fruit.
But Frank Lyall, a grower in Grandview, said this year’s different. He and others in the cherry industry say cooler weather, including an early frost and snow in spring, has meant that this year’s crop is falling below the average of 20 million 20-pound boxes.
“Normally, it’s a hive of activity,” Lyall said of some of the cherry growing areas in Central Washington. This year, “it’s taking (workers) a few days to pick what would normally take a week or 10 days to pick.
“It’s a different year.”
The weather also pushed back the start of the cherry harvest by two weeks, said B.J. Thurlby, Northwest Cherry Growers president.
“It’s as crazy a spring as we ever had,” Thurlby said. “Last year, we had 118-degree heat. Getting 6 inches of snow in the middle of our bloom (this year) didn’t help our crop.”
Even with last year’s heat dome, cherry growers picked 20.3 million boxes of cherries. This year, Thurlby said growers are looking at a 14 million box harvest. Typically, harvests average 20 million boxes, with 2017 setting the record at 26.43 million boxes.
Lyall and Morgan Rowe, with Rowe Farms, said the cool weather, which has been good for water storage, did not do cherry growers any favors. An early frost, snow on the cherry blossoms and temperatures dropping into the 30s at night and climbing into the 50s in the day reduced crop yields.
Pollination an issue
The cold weather, in particular, was too much for the bees needed to pollinate the cherry blossoms, which resulted in less fruit on the trees, growers said.
Lyall said bees are more active when temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. The insects stay in their hive boxes when it is colder.
“We need the bees to move (the pollen) around,” Rowe said, noting that pollination was a problem.
Thurlby said some orchardists he’s heard from are looking at crops that are between two-thirds and a half of the average six tons.
Rowe estimates his harvest is down about 50-60%, while Lyall says he’s harvesting about 10-25% of his average.
“It’s probably the worst since I took over my family’s business 22 years ago,” Rowe said.
Finding workers
Rowe said the thinner crop also meant, for him at least, a challenge finding local workers to harvest cherries. Rowe does not have foreign workers through the H-2A visa program. With lighter cherry harvests, workers are moving toward thinning apples, where there is more work.
Lyall said this year’s harvest is costing growers more, as the workers have to hunt more in the orchards for pickable fruit and come back with less than in other years, eating into the growers’ margin.
There is hope that the later varieties will do better than the early-to-mid-season crops, Lyall said.
But even with a light crop this year, Thurlby said that Washington state will retain its crown as the nation’s top sweet cherry producer. He said the only state that came close to Washington was California, which produced 5.5 million 18-pound boxes of cherries.
“Even if the crop is short, we will have 14 million boxes out there for consumers,” Thurlby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.