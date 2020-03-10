The unseasonably warm weather we've been enjoying across the Yakima Valley is about to come to an end, at least for a couple of days.
A mass of cold and unsettled air is expected to arrive in our region Thursday evening from the Gulf of Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.
Along with low overnight temperatures — Yakima is forecast to see a low of 23 on Friday — that system is forecast to bring some precipitation. There's a chance of snow across the Yakima Valley Friday and Saturday morning, but the weather service says elevations under 1,100 feet are more likely to see rain than snow.
Conditions are forecast to dry out over the weekend but temperatures will remain 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Yakima is forecast to see a high temperature Sunday of 37 degrees; Sunsyside and Ellensburg are both forecast to reach just 35.