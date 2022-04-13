Yakima Valley residents should expect to see more spring-like weather next week, after winter’s last hurrah makes its way out of the Valley.
Snow is likely to give way to showers by Friday night, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-50s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore., office.
The Valley saw a half-inch of snow fall on Monday, followed Tuesday by trace amounts, according to the weather service.
The cold snap was due to the polar jet stream shifting to the south and pulling cold air into the Pacific Northwest, said Mary Wister, a senior forecaster with the weather service. That cold air, combined with moist air led to the snowfall.
While it’s not unsurprising to see some snowfall in the mountains in early spring, Wister said snow falling at the Valley floor is rare.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the weather appeared to catch drivers off guard, as the number of crashes showed. On Monday, there were 51 crashes in the Yakima Valley, Thorson said.
“People were relaxed on their winter driving skills,” Thorson said.
Along with slick roads, Thorson said drivers need to remember that overpasses will have ice on the surface sooner than the main road, since the cold air can go underneath the overpass, chilling the pavement from both sides.
The forecast from the weather service calls for a 20% chance of snow Wednesday night, going up to 30% Thursday, with chances of snow expected Friday night and Saturday morning, before turning to rain.
Daytime temperatures Thursday are forecast for 45 degrees Thursday, increasing to 55 by Sunday, with night temperatures breaking freezing Sunday night at 35 degrees.
Wister said people should expect breezy conditions in the next several days, which is typical for April.
The cold weather caused the White Pass Ski Area to postpone its annual pond skim event, which was set for Saturday. Instead, it will be on April 23, according to the resort.
