The Yakima Valley will see a quick shift to colder weather this week.
Thursday morning through Sunday, a blast of cold air will hit Central and Eastern Washington, with highs in the 40s and low 50s and lows dipping into the 30s and possibly 20s, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for patchy frost early Thursday morning.
The weekend will be cold, with lows in the 20s and potentially teens or single digits in the mountains.
Snow in the mountains is expected Friday, with the possibility of wet weather at lower elevations Friday and Saturday. Hazardous conditions may make driving dangerous at higher elevations.
According to the federal Climate Prediction Center, this winter may be cooler and wetter winter than usual. A more active weather pattern with more frequent storms is anticipated.