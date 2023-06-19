With just two days until the official start of summer on June 21, unseasonably cool weather has moved in, setting a record-low temperature reading in Yakima early Monday morning.
A low of 35 degrees was observed at the Yakima Air Terminal between 3 and 4 a.m. Monday, breaking the previous coldest temperature for the date of 36 degrees on June 19, 1996, the National Weather Service reported.
“It’s very unusual to see these temperatures this late in June,” said Colby Goatley, a meteorologist at the NWS Pendleton office. “Our station to the south of us (in Medford, Ore.) had to issue a freeze warning for this morning.”
While the Yakima Valley didn’t see any frost, Yakima did see its coldest temperature since the thermometer dipped to 31 degrees on April 25. The high temperature was only expected to reach 67 degrees on Monday, compared with a normal high and low of 81 and 50 degrees for June 19.
It would be the second straight day in the 60s, as Sunday, June 18, saw a high temperature of 69 degrees, the weather service reported. All of this comes one week after a warmest-of-the-year 95 degrees was reached in Yakima on June 12.
“Essentially what’s prompted this cold spell is a very deep low pressure system that moved down from the Gulf of Alaska and brought cool maritime air with it,” Goatley said. “We should be jumping back up (toward the 90s) by the end of the weekend and early next week, but until then, we’ll still be cool for the next few days.”
The forecast for Yakima a 20% chance of showers overnight Monday into Tuesday and a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., the weather service predicts. Tuesday’s predicted high is 66, with temperatures gradually warming to the mid-80s by Friday and Saturday as the clouds clear out.
Through Monday morning, the Yakima airport has received 0.05 inches of rain during June, a month that usually records 0.5 inches of precipitation. For the year, Yakima has received 3.65 inches, less than the 4.29 inches usually recorded through June 19.
Sunnyside hit a low temperature of 38 degrees around 5 a.m. Monday, and also has a chance of rain through Tuesday morning. After a predicted high of 68 on Tuesday, temperatures will return to seasonal levels and approach 90 degrees by Sunday, the weather service predicts.
Cloud cover kept Ellensburg from getting as cold as the Yakima Valley on Monday morning, with a low of 45 degrees, the NWS reported.
The Kittitas Valley has a 40% chance of showers through Tuesday morning, with stronger winds expected. Gusts are predicted as high as 38 miles per hour on Monday evening and Tuesday.
