Fire crews expect another day of mop-up and minimal spread after increasing containment of the Cold Creek Fire to 75% as of Wednesday morning.
The fire at White Pass was at 564 acres, a lower number than Monday because of better mapping.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management removed all evacuation notices just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. A Level 2 (be set) notice had covered the area around Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Highway 12, a major east-west corridor for the state, reopened Monday afternoon. It had been closed east of the White Pass summit since Sept. 15.
More humidity and rain with possible high winds are expected today, but officials are confident their efforts will hold the fire that began near the summit Sept. 14. Mike Mueller, a spokesperson for the multi-agency firefighting effort, said Tuesday drivers should be wary of hazards and increased firefighter traffic, even with resources beginning to decrease.
Mueller said crews would focus on securing fire lines 100 feet in, with plans to eventually move to 200 feet. The incident management team put out its last operational video on Facebook page Wednesday morning and plans to turn command over to local crews later in the day.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. A total of 210 people were assigned to the blaze as of Wednesday morning.