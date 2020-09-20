The fight against the Cold Creek Fire, which has closed U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, is looking brighter after cool air and moisture moved through the area Saturday.
The fire grew to 626 acres by Saturday night after starting the day at 610, but containment increased from 10% to 28%.
"We're expecting continued success today," Ben Schearer, a spokesman for the multi-agency firefighting effort, said Sunday morning.
The fire, which started Monday near White Pass and has burned on both sides of Highway 12, is increasingly under control on its east and south flanks but is still active in its northwest section.
"The biggest problem is that the northwest corner of the fire is within wilderness area where there's no easy way to really get in there and fight fire," Schearer said.
Specialized crews have begun work there, and with more aerial resources they could make good headway, Schearer said. The sections of the fire that are more accessible really benefited from higher moisture in the air on Saturday, he said.
"Firefighters were able to really in there and do some direct firefighting," Schearer said.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials have said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. People should make preparations to leave. Most of the residences are cabins. The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
Eastbound Highway 12 is closed three miles east of the White Pass summit at milepost 154. The westbound closure is at milepost 159, eight miles east of the summit. The state Department of Transportation plans to update the highway's status Monday.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.