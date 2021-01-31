A former Yakima resident who uses coffee, connection and conversation in grassroots efforts to end racism will speak at the virtual Downtown Yakima Rotary Club meeting Thursday.
In a celebration of Black History Month, civil rights activist James Joyce III will speak about creating Coffee with a Black Guy (cwabg.com) and why his social impact movement is more than important than ever.
Joyce, who lives in Santa Barbara, Calif., is a former Yakima Herald-Republic reporter. Recently retired publisher Bob Crider will introduce him.
The community is invited to join the program. Ask any Yakima Rotary Club member or call Eric Silvers at 509-453-8286 to get the Zoom link. Those interested may also email yakimarotary@yakimarotary.org to register and get the link.
Along with Joyce as the featured speaker, the Rotary meeting has a packed agenda celebrating Black culture and history, Silvers said.
One of the “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” videos will be shown as part of the program Thursday. It’s about nine minutes long and is among several videos inspired by Emmanuel Acho’s book of the same name.
Also, “We will celebrate local people that have done marvelous things in our community. I’m highlighting four of them in there,” Silvers said. “And then ... James is going to tell us what he’s been doing.”
In its fourth year, Coffee with a Black Guy serves as safe place for interactive, community conversations about a variety of issues from the perspective of a Black man, information from the Yakima Rotary Club noted.
For those efforts and more, the Ventura County branch of the NAACP presented Joyce with its 2018 Distinguished Citizen Award. It’s given to a person whose groundbreaking work increases understanding and awareness of racial and social issues.
Before working in the public service sector, Joyce, a Maryland native, was a newspaper journalist in several diverse communities across the country. He covered a variety of subjects from education to crime, local politics, features and more.
Joyce’s mother, who lives in Washington, D.C., will attend Thursday’s virtual meeting, Silvers said. That’s a positive angle of virtual meetings.
He is looking forward to Joyce’s presentation and the other special events in Thursday’s meeting that will celebrate Black history and culture.
“It’s just neat for a Rotary Club our size to highlight a small population and have a celebration of it. We’ve been doing this for 10-plus years and it’s hard to be able to top programs year after year,” Silvers said.