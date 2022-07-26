Martha Yallup’s impact in the Yakima Valley will be long remembered. A strong believer in education, she worked for years for the Yakama Nation as Head Start director, education director and chief school administrator for the Yakama Nation Tribal School and as deputy director of human services.
She died on July 8 at age 66.
Yallup was a nationally renowned educator and was one of the architects of Heritage University, which she founded in 1982. She is fondly remembered by her large family, including many nieces and nephews whom she cared for throughout her life.
Those passions — for her family and for education — have been present and interwoven since she was in high school.
Yallup was in 10th grade when she left her home in the Yakima Valley and crossed the country to attend high school in Midway, Ky. Her sister, Julia M. Hill, had accepted a scholarship to a college there and their father had insisted that they go together or not at all.
When they arrived, the school sought to place them in separate living spaces with Martha in the high school dorms, Julia in the college dorms. Julia still remembers her sister’s response.
“No, when we called, they said we could room together,” Martha said. “We’re going to stay in this parking lot until you say we’re going to room together or we’re going back home.”
They waited in that parking lot for almost an hour, soaking in the hot, humid Kentucky day, before school administrators gave in. The sisters lived together for two years, before returning home, where Martha graduated from high school in 1960.
Making education available
Martha Yallup married Bill Yallup after she graduated from high school and set about going to college. Her husband and her parents supported her in attending college, but Martha Yallup also took on her own work and responsibilities.
She fished for salmon on the Klickitat River using a dip net, camping nearby and hauling the salmon herself. All the while, she and her husband, Bill, helped care for their numerous nieces and nephews, feeding, hosting, and teaching them whenever family members were busy or needed help with child care. They took the kids on trips and to community events, sharing their home and the outdoors.
“It wasn’t called babysitting if they were staying with auntie. She didn’t charge the parents, but her and Bill managed to feed them and feed them proper,” Julia Hill said. “I don’t know how she did it, but she managed to do that and still go to school and still make good grades.”
Those good grades bore fruit when Martha earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Central Washington State College in 1968. She put her background in education to good use and began working for the Yakama Nation in 1971. She helped create the Head Start program and the Yakama Nation Tribal School.
“She wanted to bring quality education, particularly to tribal members, and would always look to hire people that would have respect for the tribal members,” said Bertha Ortega, who worked with Martha. “She was looking for people that really, honestly were interested in helping the tribal members.”
Delano Saluskin, Yakama Tribal Council chairman, said that Yallup believed in holistic education — learning inside and outside the classroom — and that she developed numerous educational opportunities.
Martha’s commitment to education was lifelong and had no barriers. She believed in opportunities for people from all walks of life, particularly for students from low-income communities. She saw education as a chance to get out of poverty and encouraged it quietly but persistently.
She was “always talking about going to school and getting educated,” said her grandniece, Brenda Lewis. “Going to school was always expected, it was never asked.”
The start of Heritage
That persistence was on full display when Martha Yallup and Violet Lumley Rau, a friend and co-founder of Heritage University, drove to Spokane and walked into Sister Kathleen Ross’ office at Fort Wright College of the Holy Names in 1974. Yallup and Violet Lumley Rau had come to connect the teachers from the Yakama Nation’s Head Start program with a college so they could earn four-year degrees.
“Martha was a very determined person. When she saw something that needed to be done, she would find a way to get it done,” Ross said.
Ross was happy to help. Fort Wright College sent out teachers for the next several years. They expanded their offerings and Martha Yallup took advantage, driving to Spokane on the weekends to earn her master’s.
Fort Wright College was forced to shut down due to enrollment issues in 1980, but that was far from the end of collegiate education in the Lower Valley.
“It was Martha and her friend Violet Lumley Rau who both came up with the idea that ‘well, we’ll have to start our own college,’” Ross said. “They were the ones that convinced me to work with them and drafted me to be their first president.”
The trio founded Heritage College in 1982. Martha and Lumley-Rau both served on its board of directors, and watched it grow and transform into a fully fledged university that now serves more than 1,000 students.
Believing in others
Martha graduated from Seattle University with a Ph.D. in education leadership in 1988 and became one of the first Yakama citizens with a doctorate, Saluskin said.
“It was a big milestone to have a tribal member with the credentials of a Ph.D.,” Saluskin said. “She was a role model that many admired.”
Lewis remembers watching her great aunt walk across the stage and earn her doctorate.
“She had pointed at me and said, ‘We’re going to watch you do this one day. This is what you’re going to do,’ ” Lewis recalled.
Lewis is one of Martha’s many nieces and nephews who attended Heritage University. She is grateful for the institutions her aunt helped build and the opportunities they created, but she also credits Martha with believing in her ability to attain that education.
Many of Martha’s nieces and nephews spent time at her house growing up. At one point, she was caring for more than 20 members of her family.
One of those nephews was Nathan Hill, who remembers his aunt as a constant teacher. From table manners to college educations, Martha was always imparting knowledge.
“She was always trying to get us to help take care of each other,” said her niece Sydney Hill. “Martha, she has just been a major influence on the family as far as the younger ones getting their education.”
A single article rarely captures the full measure of any person’s life, let alone a life lived as fully as Martha lived hers. She will be remembered for much more — as a traveler, a coach, a supervisor, a changemaker. By all accounts, she possessed an unexpected and wry sense of humor, enjoyed golf and believed in helping her people. She was a woman of faith all her life.
“She was awesome, she was an awesome lady,” Nathan Hill said. “She’ll be missed, but we have strong faith and we know she’s in good hands.”
It would seem she was older than 66
