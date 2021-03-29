Cleanup was underway in the Yakima area Monday after high winds blew through the region, downing trees, stirring up dust and causing power outages.
Gusts reached as high as 55 mph around 4 p.m. Sunday in the city of Yakima, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts topped 84 mph in Maryhill, 75 in Benton City and 58 at the Ellensburg airport, the weather service said.
Patrick Noaeill of 4 N. 36th Ave. in Yakima heard the tree on his front lawn break and fall around noon Sunday in the high winds. The tree fell onto North 36th Avenue, blocking traffic and hitting a power and cable line. The neighborhood lost power for a few hours.
The West Valley Fire Department also reported trees down on power lines and power pole fires.
The department responded to a 1-acre brush fire exacerbated by winds Sunday in the gated community of Falcon Ridge in West Valley after residents failed to extinguish a burn pile on Saturday. No serious injuries resulted.
Elsewhere in the region, blowing dust deceased road visibility to 2-3 miles in some areas, including in the Tri-Cities.
Higher winds were reported east of Snoqualmie Pass and on Interstate 82 between Selah and Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A dust storm closed Interstate 90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville for several hours Sunday, as WSDOT reported near-zero visibility on the highway.
A seven car pileup was reported on Interstate 182 just west of Queensgate Boulevard in Richland due to high winds and blowing dust, with no serious injuries reported, according to trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
The windstorm was caused by a strong cold front, normal for late winter and early spring in the area, the weather service said. The weather should be more tame this week, with highs in the mid-60s and light winds.
• The Yakima Herald-Republic's Amanda Ray contributed to this story.