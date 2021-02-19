A countywide ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified fuel burning devices will be removed Saturday morning, the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency announced.
The ban will be lifted at 10 a.m. Saturday, a Clean Air news release said.
The ban that took effect earlier this week was prompted by a buildup of pollutants caused by stagnant air flows, the agency said.
A ban on outdoor burning remains on the Yakama reservation in the Lower Valley. The tribe and the Environmental Protection Agency have authority over air quality on the reservation.
Ceremonial burning is exempt from the reservation ban.