The city of Yakima received a robust response after reopening the application period for the vacant seat on the planning commission.
Eight community members with varied backgrounds are being interviewed for the opening this week. The City Council decided not to appoint someone in March after a nominating committee recommended Kenton Gartrell for the seat and a motion to appoint Gartrell failed. Gartrell is a local business owner and former council candidate.
A second application period closed March 31, and the nominating committee, made up of City Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, started the interview process Wednesday.
The planning commission is a citizen board that gives recommendations to the city and council on items related to long-term planning, growth and development, zoning ordinances and land use matters. The commission’s seven members must be residents of Yakima or owners of a business or property in Yakima.
The Yakima Herald-Republic obtained the candidates’ application materials through a Public Records Request. Among those being considered are former teachers, planning employees and those with experience in housing development, architectural design and geography.
The candidates are:
- Frieda Stephens is a former teacher assistant in Union Gap and Selah schools, a former business owner and a former office manager in the U.S. Embassy visa and fraud department, according to her resume. She moved to Yakima from Maryland in 1998, the resume said.
• Robert Hernandez was a project manager for an architectural design firm in Yakima in 2020 and 2021, according to his resume. He is a technical designer for architecture firm Gensler, and he has a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho, his application materials said.
• Wyatt Marchand has an undergraduate degree in geography from Central Washington University, according to his application. He has done environmental work in the Yakima area, working with the Washington Conservation Corps and the Yakima Mosquito Control District, his application said. According to his resume, he is currently a senior data analyst for the Yakima Training Center. He previously applied for the open planning commission position.
• Colleda Monick previously worked for the city of Yakima as a community development specialist, assistant planner and economic development assistant, according to her resume. She also previously worked as a marketing director for the Yakima County Development Association, her resume said.
• Anne Knapp has a master’s degree in planning and economic development from the University of Minnesota, her application said. According to her resume, she previously worked as the long-range planning division manager for Yakima County and as a senior planner in Colorado Springs, Colo. Most recently, she was a nuclear waste program specialist for the state Department of Ecology.
• Isabel Garcia is a housing developer for the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing in Yakima, according to her resume. Her application said she has 17 years of experience in affordable housing development, grant writing, land acquisition and financing.
• Charles Hitchcock has worked as a housing developer with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing in Yakima for three years, according to his resume. He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington, his resume said.
• Natalie McClendon served on the Whatcom County planning commission from 2014-21, her application said. She is new to Yakima, but has a family and business here, she said in her application. In Bellingham, she was co-owner of a photography business, according to her resume.
A ninth applicant will not be considered for the position because the person holds a position on another city board.
City Clerk Sonya Clar Tee said four candidates will be interviewed Wednesday and four will be interviewed Thursday. The interviews are not open to the public.
After a recent decision by council, interviews are required during the appointment process for city boards and commissions when there are two or more applicants for a position. A staff liaison is included in the interview process. Previously, interviews were optional no matter the number of applicants.
New commission members must be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council, according to the city’s website.
