Yakima city staff is recommending a switch to paid parking for on-street stalls and city lots in downtown Yakima.
In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Monday through Saturday, with no charges for Sunday.
Harrison said in the memo the goal is to provide a consistent revenue source that can support the parking system and capital infrastructure downtown.
“Expenditures would be for the operations of the system including, but not limited to, parking enforcement, debt service on the acquisition of the (charging) stations, along with capital improvements in the parking zone area,” he said in the memo. “These capital improvements could include streets, off-street parking lots maintenance and construction, sidewalks, street trees, etc. The goal is to generate additional revenue that will be able to be invested into the downtown commercial areas.”
The recommendation is based on a downtown parking analysis conducted by Rick Williams Consulting over several days in April. The evaluation will be presented to the council at a study session Tuesday.
The analysis looked at the 1,926 on-street parking stalls in the study area, which stretches from Ninth Street to Fourth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Walnut Street. About half of those stalls, 978 or 51%, have no set time limit.
The study area also includes five public off-street parking lots with a total of 429 stalls.
The analysis found there is robust use of the off-street stalls, with a peak of 82% use around noon on weekdays, according to the report included in the agenda packet. There is relatively low use of on-street stalls, with about 49% of stalls in use during the peak at 11 a.m. on weekdays, the report shows.
Rates of $0.75, $1 and $1.25 per hour would all yield net revenue in the first five years of operation, about $7, $24 and $38 respectively per month, per stall, according to the analysis.
The report recommends a variety of action steps, including eliminating no-limit parking, using demand to set time limits, consider pay-to-park options and more that will be discussed at the meeting Tuesday.
Harrison’s recommendations also include offering an app option for payment along with charging stations and setting up a separate fund for parking revenues to be used in the downtown parking zone.
People can comment during the meeting by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
