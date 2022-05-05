An underutilized property in downtown Yakima may provide additional housing and business space near the city center.
City attorney Sara Watkins said the city started the process in recent years of reviewing underdeveloped or vacant properties and considering them for spaces of new development. She said the vision for one property across the street from the Yakima Police Department includes residential and commercial space.
The city will soon be seeking mixed-use development proposals for the 1.26-acre property along South Third Street, between East Walnut and East Spruce streets. The property, made up of two city-owned parcels, is now being used as a parking lot and office space.
A request for proposals for development of the property said it could serve as a new anchor for downtown housing and provide regular business to nearby establishments.
It could also meet a need for housing. There is a housing shortage in Yakima for all income levels, and vacancy rates for both apartments and homes for sale are below 1%.
The Yakima City Council left the unit type open-ended for the developer, deciding it wanted to see proposals for market rate and/or low income or affordable units for the site.
“We really have a shortage of housing at every single level through the city,” Council member Patricia Byers said at an April 26 study session.
The council also decided to require commercial space on the first floor of a new development and require outdoor green space for tenants or for the public.
Council member Matt Brown said requiring commercial space would help the development process, and businesses have an incentive to move into that space.
“Setting up a commercial, business-type zone right there would actually bring great economic growth to the area,” he said. “And for those businesses that do want to move into something like that, the police station is across the street right.”
As for the outdoor space, Council member Eliana Macias said the neighborhood is high-density with lots of children, so a green space would be beneficial for residents and families.
The council also decided to prioritize underground or under-unit parking at the site.
The council approved the request for proposals for development at a regular business meeting Tuesday, and Watkins said the final request will be released soon by the city’s purchasing department. A deadline to submit proposals has not yet been set.
The city will evaluate the proposals by reviewing the number of units, type of unit, market demand, job creation through first floor commercial space, benefit to the city and other set criteria. The council will decide the final award determination.
