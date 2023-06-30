Reduced turbidity in the Naches River has allowed the city of Yakima to resume use of its water treatment plant, city officials said Friday.
Jeff Bond, the city water treatment plant supervisor, said that as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the facility on the Naches River was running again.
“The treatment plant is up and running and we are able to supply sufficient water to meet (customers’) demand at this time,” Bond wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “We will keep a very close eye on the river and weather forecast, but for now all looks good.”
For several days during the past week, thunderstorms in the Cascade Mountains – including over the Schneider Springs wildfire area – produced mudslides and runoff into the Naches River, boosting its turbidity far above levels the treatment plant could clean to make the water potable.
On Tuesday, a combination of thunderstorms over the mountains and Yakima Valley temperatures predicted in the mid-90s prompted the city of Yakima to ask its water customers to conserve domestic, or drinking, water.
Bond said the muddiness of the Naches River reached a level of 775 turbidity units on Thursday morning, far exceeding its usual levels of 3 to 100 turbidity units.
This prompted the city to shut down the treatment plant and rely on four wells to provide domestic water to water customers. The shutdown and high temperatures prompted city officials to ask its parks, fire department and the Yakima School District, along with residential customers, to reduce water use.
“The city’s request for customers to conserve domestic water this past week was well received and made a big difference in helping us through the temporary situation,” said Mike Shane, the city’s water and irrigation manager
Though recent turbidity issues with the Naches River are resolved, city officials ask community members to continue being aware of their water usage and make every drop count during what is anticipated to be a drier than usual summer.
More information on the city’s water supply can be found by clicking the water/irrigation tab of the city's website, yakimawa.gov.
