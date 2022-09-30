Brightly colored trees and falling leaves are a welcome sign of fall and necessary for seasonal traditions like jumping in leaf piles. Eventually, though, the debris must be cleared from yards and sidewalks.
Yakima’s city Refuse Division offers yard waste collection through Nov. 30 for $19.10 per month, according to a recent news release.
Residents will get a 96-gallon cart for leaves and other yard debris that will be picked up at the regular collection time. Leaves must be placed loose in the cart, not bagged, the release said.
Residents can also mulch the leaves with a lawnmower and place them in a garden bed or compost pile to protect plants over the winter and enhance the soil for gardens next spring, it said.
Either way, Yakima City Code doesn’t allow residents to blow or deposit leaves in city streets, alleys, sidewalks or gutters.
“The biggest problem is if the leaves are out there and it rains, eventually they’ll get into the gutters and plug the storm drains,” acting street maintenance supervisor Jay Kendall said in the release. “That means when we do get a snowmelt or heavy rain then we’ll have flooding in the streets. It can lead to a pretty big mess.”
For more information or to enroll in the collection service, call 509-575-6005 or visit the city’s Refuse Division website.
