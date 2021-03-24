The city of Yakima’s irrigation system will start delivering water April 1 and all city irrigation systems should be fully operational by April 7, officials said in a news release.
The few other irrigation systems that operate independently from the city system also will be gearing up during April and should be fully operational by the beginning of May.
“It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the start of the irrigation season,” city Irrigation Supervisor Rich Sanislo said in the release. “If they need to make repairs to the pipes that are on their property, now is the right time to do that.
“Customers should also be sure that all of their faucets are turned off before the water starts flowing on April 1 so they avoid any unnecessary flooding when the systems are turned on.”
The irrigation season in Yakima typically runs from early April to mid-October each year.
Visit www.yakimawa.gov/services/water-irrigation for more information. For billing questions about city drinking water and irrigation services, call 509-575-6080. For other irrigation and water questions, call 509-575-6154.