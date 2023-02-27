The city of Yakima’s refuse division will begin its yard waste pickup for the year beginning Wednesday, March 1. The service continues through Nov. 30.
In a news release, city officials said the green yard waste cart must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day, and it should be at least 4 feet from any obstacles.
Yard waste pickup costs $19.50 per month and is limited to collecting grass clippings, leaves and small branches. Branches should be cut into lengths of three feet or less and not exceed three inches in diameter. All yard waste must fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
“City refuse trucks can pick up yard waste carts weighing up to 150 pounds,” said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director. “Carts exceeding the weight limit will not be collected.”
Unacceptable yard waste pick-up items include garbage, plastic bags, food scraps, animal waste, ashes and sod, building materials, and tree trunks or large branches. These items are considered contaminants and are not acceptable by the Yakima County landfill as yard waste.
“Once mixed into yard waste the load becomes unacceptable for processing,” Beehler said in the news release. “Just a little bit of contamination can turn a truckload of yard waste into a garbage load.”
Call 509-575-6005 for yard waste collection service or visit yakimawa.gov/services/refuse/yard-waste-collection for more information.
