In this month of March Madness, Yakima's water is moving on to the next round after winning the 2023 Central Washington Best Tasting Water contest.
The American Water Works Association competition for the Central Washington subsection was held March 14. Entries for best tasting water were submitted by the cities of Yakima, Walla Walla, Richland, Pasco as well as the Nob Hill Water Association.
“Every entry had incredible clearness, quality, taste and smell which made judging very difficult,” Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said in a news release. “Thank you to all of the folks who work hard every day to ensure these municipal supplies are consistently healthy for their residents.”
The city of Yakima’s drinking water advances to the AWWA Section contest in May, which will take place in Kennewick during the organization’s three-day section conference May 3-5.
“This was a great job by all our dedicated employees,” said Mike Shane, Yakima's interim water/irrigation manager. “They work hard to make sure we are providing safe, high-quality and great tasting drinking water to our customers.”
Yakima's drinking water service area covers the majority of the city. For more information, visit the water treatment and water irrigation homepage at yakimawa.gov.
