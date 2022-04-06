Yakima’s city budget is changing from a one- to two-year process, the Yakima City Council decided Tuesday.
The first biennial budget will be developed for 2023-24. City Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said biennial budgeting uses staff time more efficiently and improves long-range planning efforts.
“Since the timeline is extended from one year to two, budgeting can be better coordinated with capital improvements, fleet management changes, or other major expenditures,” she said in a memo to the council.
The budget will still be reviewed throughout the year. It can be modified as necessary once per quarter, and any changes would be up to the council to approve, according to the memo. A mid-biennium review and modification period will also take place from September to December during the first year of the budget, replacing the annual budget process of that year, the memo said.
“The purpose of this review is to ‘tune up’ the budget or make larger changes if needed to adjust for unforeseen changes in revenues or expenditures,” Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
Quarterly financial updates and monthly treasury and disbursement reports will continue, the memo said.
The item was approved as part of the consent agenda.
Some other Eastern Washington cities, including Kennewick, Walla Walla and Pasco, use a biennial budgeting process, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center.
