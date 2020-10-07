Next year's draft budget for the city of Yakima calls for belt tightening for many city departments.
Steve Groom, the city’s finance director, said the COVID-19 pandemic had caused certain city finances to take a hit. He anticipated up to a 2% drop in the city's general fund. Sales and lodging taxes, business licenses, and building permit fees have declined during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 emergency continues to be an on-going event hindering revenue and expenditure forecasting and the ability to deliver city services,” he wrote in a budget report presented to council prior to the meeting.
Council members and city staff emphasized they wanted to stay on track as they kicked off budget discussions on Tuesday. The budget requires a majority council vote for approval and likely won't be finalized until Dec. 1.
Funding for police and fire will remain roughly the same as last year, according to preliminary budget documents.
Some of the departments seeing the largest reductions included city management, parking, street and traffic operations, and the Clean City program, for a number of reasons, Groom said. Parking, for instance, had a one-time purchase of license-plate reading software, which is why 2021's allocations are lower, he said. Several departments also incurred COVID-related expenses such as the purchases of masks, gloves and sanitizer that made 2020's expenditures higher.
"We’re not budgeting (for that) to re-occur," Groom said. "In 2020, we received some CARES Act revenue for many of those expenses. 2020 is going to be an anomaly year, I hope."
Overall revenue is estimated at $252.7 million, an increase of about $17 million from last year’s year-end estimate, or 7%. That comes from capital improvements, including a one-time $8.7 million grant from the state Department of Ecology and a $6 million irrigation bond. Revenue increases also are expected in the parks department and from utilities.
Priorities
The council's priorities are street development, community policing, safe routes to school and youth development, homelessness and affordable housing, and the Boise Cascade mill site development. Other goals for next year’s budget include ending with a balanced budget, maintaining service to city residents, and making progress on deferred capital and needed vehicle replacements.
Groom reminded the council in the budget report the top strategic priority last year was to work toward healthier reserves, with a goal of 16.7% of the total expenditures, or two months’ worth, over the next three years. The general fund in the 2021 proposed budget sits at an estimated $10.9 million, a step in the right direction. But there are challenges, including a statewide mandated increases in salary and other personnel costs, and needed city vehicle replacements.
"The question isn't how do we fix it, the question is how do we keep doing what we are doing?" Groom said. "We are thinking 2021 will be a year of recovery, of getting back to normal if you will."
The city’s largest revenue sources for the general fund are sales tax, making up an estimated 34% of revenue for the fund, and utility and franchise taxes, which make up about 29% of the fund.
Groom said staff made drastic expense cutbacks to arrive at the preliminary balanced budget, which he said had been "a real challenge."
Groom said steps the city had taken to be fiscally responsible in 2021 included tightening department budgets, not incurring any new expenses, and freezing some positions so that no city employees would need to be furloughed. The city also looked into deferred pay-as-you-go vehicle replacements.
Levy lid lift
During the first budget day's discussion, Council members Holly Cousens and Kay Funk asked about whether Yakima received revenue from online sales, which saw an increase during the pandemic as local retail venues shut down temporarily. Groom said the city did receive some money, including when people purchased items off Amazon.com.
Several council members also brought up the topic of proposing another levy lid lift to voters on the 2021 ballot to cover mandatory increases not covered by the statewide 1% cap on property taxes. Funk noted any funds from a voter-passed 2021 levy lid lift wouldn't be available to the city until 2023. Mayor Patricia Byers also spoke in support of adding a levy lid lift to the ballot but added the council would need to be very specific about where the money would go.
Council member Brad Hill echoed that the added revenue from a levy lid lift could be the only way to address pressing city issues, including funding of fire department and capital project needs. He also emphasized that the city would need to prioritize a public education campaign so that voters understood clearly what the levy lid lift would fund.
"We're going to have to do something, and ultimately the voters are going to have to do something, or do without the services and equipment," Hill said.
Council members said they would plan to discuss the levy lid lift in more detail in the upcoming budget sessions. Yakima voters turned down a proposed levy lid lift in February 2020.
The council’s next budget discussion will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will be conducted via speakerphone, livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194.