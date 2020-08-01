The city of Yakima has received a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to develop a housing action plan, and is seeking people’s feedback.
Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun said staff have created a quick survey, available in English and Spanish, so that community members can voice their housing needs.
The survey results will inform the city’s development of the housing plan.
“This plan will support and encourage new housing production for more housing choices and to address local housing needs,” Calhoun said.
Work on the plan will take place through early 2021 and will consider the housing needs of current residents and workforce, as well as projected future population growth.
The plan will prioritize providing more housing types within existing neighborhoods, more home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-
income families, housing solutions for seniors and older residents, and temporary and permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.
To participate in the survey:
- Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YakimaEng for the survey in English.
- Visit https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/YakimaSpan for the survey in Spanish.
To be added to the Planning Division’s contact list for the housing plan, send your email and mailing address to ask.planning@yakimawa.gov.
To learn more about the Housing Action Plan, visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/planning/hap.