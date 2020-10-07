The city of Yakima is resuming ticketing and towing of vehicles without proper licensing within city limits, effective immediately.
The Yakima City Council voted 5-0 to resume normal parking enforcement operations at Tuesday’s meeting. Council members Kay Funk and Jason White were absent for the vote, although Funk later joined the meeting.
The council on June 2 approved suspending ticketing and towing for certain parking violations to help people who may be struggling financially due to COVID-19 pandemic repercussions.
In a memo directed to the council Tuesday, City Attorney Jeff Cutter noted financial circumstances had improved and that a growing number of parking infractions was threatening the peace and safety of city residents.
“The temporary moratorium was deemed necessary to respond to the impacts of stay-at-home orders and income reductions on residents’ ability to license their vehicles and to move the vehicles regularly,” he wrote. “More recently, the pandemic threat has become more manageable.”
The council passed the resolution repealing the parking enforcement moratorium with little discussion.
“We put the moratorium on to help people,” Councilmember Soneya Lund said. “We did what we could. Now, I think it’s time to get back to normalcy.”