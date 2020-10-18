The city of Yakima recently received an award for its high-quality drinking water.
Yakima was one of eight cities to receive the Gold Award from the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. The city’s tap water is not only safe for residents to drink, but the quality exceeds standards. The award is given to cities whose water meets numerous stringent standards.
One of the criteria for the award is that cities’ samples report less than 0.10 NTU, a unit that measures water’s turbidity, or cloudiness. Yakima’s water samples met that metric at least 95% of the time.
“Achieving consistently high drinking water quality like this is the mark of a highly dedicated and skilled water department staff,” wrote Mike Means, the Office of Drinking Water’s director, in a letter to city staff.
Most of Yakima’s drinking water comes from the Naches River, with a diversion along Highway 12 that gets treated at the Naches River Water Treatment Plant at Rowe Hill. The city can also supplement its water intake with four wells, fed by the Ellensburg Aquifer and located at the Yakima airport and Kiwanis, Kissel, and Gardner parks.
Last year, the city’s water production from the treatment plant topped 3.2 billion gallons, while the wells supplied about 528 million gallons more.
Each year, water is tested for disinfection byproducts and contaminants. According to the city’s annual water report, tap water quality exceeded existing state and federal requirements in 2019.
City staff will present details of the award to the Yakima City Council during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Also on the agenda is a resolution awarding a bid to Halme Construction for the Bravo Company Boulevard municipal solid waste and wood debris removal project, a step in the larger Boise Cascade Mill redevelopment project.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted via speakerphone, livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194.