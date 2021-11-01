The city of Yakima is looking for the right community Christmas tree to light up Millennium Plaza this holiday season.
The city is looking for someone to donate an evergreen tree that is 15 to 25 feet tall, according to John O’Rourke, operations manager for the Downtown Association of Yakima.
“It has to be in a location that we can access with a crane and get a truck to it,” he said in the press release.
The downtown association is working with the city to coordinate the tree removal and installation, and the tree will be removed at no cost to the owner. A crew is expected to remove the tree the week of Nov. 15-19, the press release said. The tree-lighting ceremony is Dec. 5, it said.
Anyone who wants to nominate their tree can call Cally Price, assistant to the city manager, at 509-575-6040.
Anyone who has questions about dimensions or access to a possible tree can call O’Rourke at 509-952-8052.
