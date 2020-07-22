Those venturing out to the farmer’s market in downtown Yakima will no longer see city staff manning an information booth because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yakima City Council voted 6-0 to suspend the city’s presence at the farmer’s market on the first Sunday of each month the market operates. Councilman Jason White was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
At the council’s previous meeting, Councilwoman Holly Cousens requested the council reassess how the city should use the booth. Cousens said the farmer’s market has historically been a good opportunity for city staff to connect with the community, and noted that other cities used such events to distribute information about COVID-19.
Councilwoman Soneya Lund said she had concerns about continuing the practice given the pandemic. Lund said inviting the community to congregate around city staff would contradict the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” message from health officials and the state.
Councilman Brad Hill motioned to suspend the monthly presence at the farmer’s market. He said he didn’t think there was enough enthusiasm among city staff to volunteer to man the booth to make the city’s presence successful, given concerns about COVID-19. Mayor Patricia Byers asked who would coordinate city staff rotations for the booth and also said she would not be able to commit to being there, though she had visited the market briefly this year.
Prior to the vote, Cousens said that if the city could not go all out or “do it right” by having a good presence at the market, then she agreed with temporarily suspending the practice.
City manager negotiations
While the city booth at the farmers market may be on hold for the time being, the council authorized city staff to move forward with negotiations for the next permanent city manager.
The council selected Robert Harrison to move forward in the negotiations process from among a pool of four finalists at a July 8 meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council discussed selecting one or two council members to sit in on the negotiations. Cousens motioned for Hill to be the council representative, citing his experiences with managerial roles.
Hill said he’d be willing to sit in on negotiations but added that the full City Council would have to approve any contract before it could take effect.
The motion was met with a 3-3 tie vote. Byers, Cousens and Hill voted in favor. Funk, Lund and Macias voted against.
Funk said she wasn’t against Hill filling the role but questioned why the full council couldn’t be involved with contract discussions. Lund said she’d prefer to move to executive session so the full council could discuss the process. Macias agreed.
A tie vote can be broken by a motion to reconsider, followed by a vote where a majority of council present votes for or against the motion. No one asked for the vote to be reconsidered.
Instead, the council retired to an executive session for a little more than an hour.
When they returned, Byers announced the council had directed staff to continue negotiations without any additional details.