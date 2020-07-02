Four finalists for Yakima city manager will be interviewed next week by community members, city staff and the Yakima City Council.
The four candidates are:
• Dick McKinley, Paso Robles, California, Public Works director.
• Thomas Hutka, Broward County, Florida, Public Works director.
• Robert Harrison, who most recently served as the chief administrative officer for Renton.
• Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager.
The candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release.
A total of 39 people applied for the opening. The city’s human resources department narrowed the list to 13 semifinalists.
The council narrowed the candidates to four during a June 22 special meeting.
This story will be updated.