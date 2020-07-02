200703-yh-news-manager

From left: Thomas Hutka, Robert Harrison, Alex Meyerhoff and Dick McKinley.

Four finalists for Yakima city manager will be interviewed next week by community members, city staff and the Yakima City Council.

The four candidates are:

• Dick McKinley, Paso Robles, California, Public Works director.

•  Thomas Hutka, Broward County, Florida, Public Works director.

•  Robert Harrison, who most recently served as the chief administrative officer for Renton.

•  Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager.

The candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release.

A total of 39 people applied for the opening. The city’s human resources department narrowed the list to 13 semifinalists.

The council narrowed the candidates to four during a June 22 special meeting.

This story will be updated.