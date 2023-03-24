Most residential and business customers served by Yakima’s irrigation system will have their water turned on Monday, April 3, city officials said.
All irrigation systems within the city should be fully operational by April 10. The few other irrigation systems that operate independently from the city system will also be gearing up during April and should be fully operational by the beginning of May, officials said.
“It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the start of the irrigation season,” said Rich Sanislo, the city’s irrigation supervisor, in a news release.
“If they need to make repairs to the pipes that are on their property, now is the right time to do that,” Sanislo added. “Customers should also be sure that all of their faucets are turned off before the water starts flowing on April 3 so they avoid any unnecessary flooding when the systems are turned on.”
The irrigation season in Yakima typically runs from early April to mid-October each year.
The city has operated irrigation systems since the early 1900s, officials said in the news release. The system that now exists to deliver water to customers in Yakima consists of 66 individual, smaller systems that were consolidated almost 20 years ago into a single utility. Through that utility, the city provides water to about 11,000 customers.
Visit yakimawa.gov/services/water-irrigation for more information. For billing questions about the City of Yakima’s drinking water/irrigation services call 509-575-6080. Other inquiries for the city’s water/irrigation division can be directed to 509-575-6154.
