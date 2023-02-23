Lions Pool in Yakima is scheduled to reopen March 6 after repairs.
It has been closed since Feb. 15 due a mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump. Initially, it was thought Lions Pool would be closed through Friday, Feb. 24, said Ken Wilkinson, the city's parks and recreation manager.
The indoor pool at 509 W. Pine St. also was closed for nearly two months this past summer because of a mechanical issue with its main pump.
When repairs are finished and the pool is ready to be reopened, the city will provide notice using its various communications platforms. More information is available at yakimaparks.com/aquatics.
