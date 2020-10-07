Nonprofits can now apply reimbursements of up to $30,000 from the city of Yakima’s CARES Act funding.
The Yakima City Council amended its agreement with the Yakima County Development Association, which is administering the federal reimbursements to small businesses, at its Tuesday meeting with a 6-0 vote. Councilman Jason White was absent.
The city originally received $1 million, available to small businesses within city limits and capped at individual awards of $10,000.
Then the city received an additional $1.4 million. For that amount, the council decided to expand the eligibility to include small businesses with up to 25 employees and nonprofits. Council also voted to extend YCDA’s deadline to award the grants through the end of November, in accordance with the federal government’s extension to use the funds.
During discussion preceding the vote, YCDA Executive Director Jonathan Smith reported that 125 businesses had qualified for the original chunk of grant funding — maxing out the original amount, which came up about $6,000 short.
Smith said his organization also had several additional small businesses still working through the verification process. He estimated reimbursable funds, once verified for all the eligible businesses, would be around $1.6 million.
Council member Soneya Lund then moved to split the additional $1.4 million of funding, with $600,000 reserved for small businesses and $800,000 open to nonprofits, the latter on a three-tiered priority level.
Lund said nonprofits that had an established contractual relationship with Yakima should take priority, with reimbursement up to $30,000.
Remaining nonprofits that had provided services to the Yakima community during the pandemic should get second priority and reimbursements up to $10,000, Lund said.
Then the YCDA should consider nonprofits that did not provide community services during the pandemic, with reimbursements of up to $10,000, she said.
Lund also stipulated that awarded amounts shouldn’t be reduced if organizations had received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We have so many nonprofits that are working hard,” Lund said. “It’s important to set aside some money for them.”
Council member Holly Cousens voiced reservations about voting on the motion without having Lund’s specific additions written into the amendment prior to the vote.
But she added she would support the motion, after City Attorney Jeff Cutter told the council that he didn’t foresee any issues with adding the stipulations and Mayor Patricia Byers noted the time constraints associated with awarding the funding.
“While I do have concerns about voting without the language before us, I do recognize the time constraints,” Cousens said about her vote.