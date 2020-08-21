Things have been quieter at Wapato City Hall these days with a new government and COVID-19 precautions.
But behind the scenes, the one city employee who deals with public records has been swamped. The city received 73 public records requests from February to Aug. 18, some of which include more than a dozen parts.
“This has definitely been a challenge for Wapato,” said Public Records Custodian Stormy Miller. “Due to COVID-19, we are working with reduced staff, and a couple of these requesters are sending us down wormholes.”
Half of the requests have come from two individuals — longtime Wapato resident and former city employee Cindy Goodin, and a person named Erica Clark, according to a public records log received by the newspaper through a public records request.
Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, reviewed the log of requests.
He said the complexity of the requests would be challenging for public records staff and could take months, or even years, to fulfill.
Nixon added it's normal for government agencies to have one or more persistent critics who make multiple, substantial public requests, “particularly when they feel they’ve been treated badly by the agency in some way,” he said.
But he added that the state’s public records laws exist for two important reasons: transparency and accountability.
Background
Wapato, population 5,000, has had its share of city government turmoil in recent years.
Following a state audit that found an “egregious” disregard for open government and accountability, Wapato's former mayor and city administrator, Juan Orozco, resigned in July 2019 as part of a settlement with the state attorney general’s office. Auditors found Orozco violated the municipal code of ethics when he created and accepted the administrator's position in 2018. He was appointed to the position by former Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa after he stepped down as mayor.
Wapato elected Mayor Keith Workman and new council members in November 2019, ousting Alvarez-Roa and Orozco supporters from office.
Goodin worked as a city clerk-treasurer before she was fired by Alvarez-Roa. She said was fired after confiding concerns about Orozco's actions.
She was granted a temporary protective order against Orozco for alleged intimidation by district court judge Ralph Thompson in 2019. But Thompson denied Goodin’s request for a permanent protective order in April 2019. Thompson said that while he believed Goodin’s fear of Orozco was “real,” there was insufficient evidence to grant the permanent order. His ruling was without prejudice, meaning Goodin could re-apply for the protective order if additional evidence of possible intimidation arose.
Goodin filed a lawsuit against the city in July 2019, alleging wrongful termination, intimidation, and ongoing harassment. The city settled tfor $65,000.
Goodin has made 27 public records requests since Feb. 4, or 40% of the total requests received by the city during that time.
Goodin’s requests ask for information about her water bill for the past two years, why city staff were present at her hearing for a protective order against Orozco, any emails sent by city staff or public records requests with her name in it, and copies of all time sheets, payroll summaries,and punch cards for all city employees. She’s also asked for documents related to the city’s hiring process, including completed job descriptions and completed applications, all contracts for city employees, and all certificates employees hold.
Nixon said he saw in Goodin’s requests “someone who sincerely believes they were wronged in some way and is trying to figure out who did it, and why, so they can be held accountable.” But he added that Goodin’s requests would likely be difficult for city staff to process because some of the information requested is exempt from disclosure under the public records act — job applications, for instance.
The requests also are interspersed with personal comments that would make it more difficult for staff to determine what’s actually being requested. And a phrase in many of the requests — asking for “all information” — would take significant time for staff to process, he said.
“‘All information’ goes far beyond emails and can require massive time-consuming searches,” Nixon said. “A requester who sincerely wanted records quicker would make a more focused request that doesn’t require pouring through volumes of paper records.”
Nixon estimated that fulfilling Goodin’s requests would take staff years — as would fulfilling Clark’s.
Clark has submitted seven requests, or about 10% of the total. She has asked for all public records requests and responses related to Orozco through January 2017 and contracts with any company that captured Facebook messenger posts from former Mayor Tony Guzman.
When the city responded that there were no responsive records to some of the requests, Clark responded that the files should be “located in a 2-drawer filing cabinet in the office of the past public records officer” or that there should be existing files in the former Wapato jail that were past the state’s records retention schedule.
Clark also requested all financial records, voting information, land use documents, meeting minutes, police reports and photos of city employees and city events back through 1909.
“I am hoping to work with you to access public records, but if the city is unable or unwilling to work with me, I will have to seek legal remedies,” Clark wrote in an email to the city, accessed by the Yakima Herald-Republic through a public records request.
Nixon said Wapato should not have to produce records back to 1909, as the state’s public records retention law would allow for those records to have been destroyed.
The right to records
The Washington Public Records Act states that “free and open examination of public records is in the public interest, even though such examination may cause inconvenience or embarrassment to public officials or others.”
This is not the first time a Wapato public records employee has been slammed with requests. Former records custodian Robin Cordova, in a filing attached to a public records lawsuit the city ended up settling, noted the city received 230 public records requests from December 2017 through November 2018.
“The city became overwhelmed with the volume and complexity of the public records received,” Cordova wrote in the filing.
Goodin said she made the requests for her water bill after her water was shut off last year and she thought she was being overcharged. She added that the city has since refunded her at least $300 after staff identified errors in processing her account.
Goodin said her other requests aim to ensure accountability after the election of new city leaders. She said she's not planning to leave Wapato any time soon and doesn’t want to see a repeat of the Orozco administration.
“I’m noticing a lot of things, and that’s why I’m putting in the requests,” Goodin said. “I’m never going to leave this place, so I want to help fix what I can."
Clark did not respond for comment prior to this story.
Cities who feel that requests are frivolous or fall outside the scope of the public records act can ask for a court review. If they’re not willing to go that route, Nixon said the best thing staff can do is to soldier on.
At what cost?
An August 2016 report from the state Auditor’s Office about the effect of public records requests on state and local governments noted that legal reviews of what information is releasable from requests can get expensive.
As can public records litigation. State law provides for a fine of $100 per record per day for violations.
Since 2018, the city of Wapato has paid at least $145,000 in settlements for alleged violations of the Public Records Act. Documents received by the Herald-Republic through public records request put the city’s 2019 operating budget at $7.4 million.
Goodin said she isn't planning to sue the city if they can't fulfill her requests. She said she doesn't want it to come to that.
“I want to make sure people are not hiring their friends,” she said, referring to the requests for the personnel records. “All I’m asking for is what they said they wanted when Orozco left: transparency.”
Miller said Wapato recently signed on with GovQA, used by many other counties and cities, to manage public records requests.
The change will make it easier for staff to answer duplicate requests and provide records more efficiently, she said.
Miller said the city also will start charging for public records responses, as allowed by state law, once the transition has taken place. The council will amend the city’s public record ordinance to accommodate the change, she said.