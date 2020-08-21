City and county governments

Yakima County has received 1,393 public records requests since March 1. The top requester was legal research company Lexis Nexis, which logged 55 requests. Two residents who logged 36 and 25 requests, respectively.

An additional eight people logged between 11 and 16 requests each. Those requests involved incident and crime reports from the sheriff’s office, accident reports, records from the Department of Corrections, or denials or revocation letters for concealed carry licenses.

Tammy Regimbal, a public records custodian with the city of Yakima, said she’s noticed only one new requester who has submitted a significant number of records, mainly related to crime reports.

She attributed some requests to COVID-19 repercussions; generally, a person used to be able to talk to city staff in person to have their questions answered without submitting a public records request. That's harder these days.

“I’m happy to report that our system looks the same as it always does,” Regimbal said.