The city of Selah has selected Dan Christman to serve as its next police chief.
City Administrator Don Wayman shared the news during the Selah City Council's meeting Tuesday.
Wayman noted a five-person board, including Yakima Police Department Capt. Jay Seely, interviewed four finalists. Christman was the clear choice, Wayman said.
“He has a great background, a great set of qualifications,” Wayman told the council. “It was competitive. Mr. Christman was our choice.”
The city’s next police chief will replace Rick Hayes, who retired after more than 33 years in law enforcement and came to the Selah Police Department in 1993.
Christman has served as a program manager at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission since February 2019, through which he helps develop rules, curriculum, and training to positively influence police culture, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He served as a police commander in Sunnyside from 2015-19; as a deputy director of the Medical Examiner’s Office from 2014-15; and as a police sergeant in Bothell from 1997 to 2014.
He holds degrees in social sciences and administration of criminal justice from Boise State University and Bellevue College, respectively, and also earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University.
Christman noted on his profile that he has extensive experience with criminal investigations, officer involved use-of-force investigations, and crime scene management.
He’s been the owner of Christman Forensics for the past 32 years. The independent forensic science consulting firm’s services include providing case investigation, examination of evidence, and expert testimony.
He should step into the role sometime between Oct. 1-15, providing he passes background, polygraph and reference checks, Wayman said.
The starting annual salary listed for the position, as listed on the city’s website, is $94,910 to $105,456, depending on the candidate’s qualifications.
As the new police chief, Christman will oversee 18 employees: a deputy chief, four sergeants, 10 officers, a clerk, a community services specialist, and an animal control officer.
The city’s job description for the position says one priority is hiring two new police officers as soon as possible.
Other changes for Selah staff
Selah’s Human Resources Director Andrew Potter also is leaving the city’s staff, Wayman said Tuesday.
Treesa Morales, the city’s recreation director, will be stepping up to serve as the city’s public records information specialist. Zack Schab, the city’s recreation coordinator, will become the new director.
The city will advertise for Schab’s position, Wayman said.
The city council will interview candidates for a council opening at its next meeting on Sept. 22.